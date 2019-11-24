‘Not my pants:’ Kitty Hawk Police posts humorous message regarding common excuse

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – Kitty Hawk Police Department had a little bit of fun posting an “educational message” on social media regarding a common excuse used by perpetrators.

The post, now earning plenty of laughs across social media, started off with clarifying the confusion around North Carolina’s laws.

“We understand the state’s laws may be confusing,” said Kitty Hawk Police.

And yes, officials say they also understand that educating citizens about laws while they are being handcuffed might be a little untimely.

So the police department issued an “educational message” to future perpetrators who might used a supposedly common excuse when they see those red and blue lights.

“Prior to wearing someone else’s pants, please remove all drugs, drug paraphernalia, stolen goods or any other illegal items the ‘owner’ of the pants may have left behind,” said Kitty Hawk Police.

Saying “these are not my pants” is not an affirmative defense, officials say.

The message is reportedly the first of many educational posts to come from the department.

The humorous post ended with a disclaimer stating that the following message was not intended as legal advice.

“Please speak to an actual attorney prior to wearing someone else’s pants with drug filled pockets.”