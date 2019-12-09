One dead, one in the hospital after Greenville car crash

GREENVILLE, NC – Greenville Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on December 8, Greenville police officers located a vehicle displaying fictitious tags at the Citgo Gas Station located at the intersection of 5thStreet and Memorial Drive.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver jumped the curb and fled east on 5th Street in the vehicle.

Per GPD policy, officers did not engage in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect; however, minutes later officers discovered the vehicle had collided with another car at the intersection of West 5th Street and Ford Street.

Upon arrival, officers located both drivers trapped inside the vehicles.

32-year-old Jahmil Sensire Hyman, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, 34-year-old Pamela Marie Moore, of Greenville, had to be extricated from her car by Greenville Fire-Rescue.

She was transported to Vidant Medical Center with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.