One dead, one injured in Ahoskie shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Ahoskie Saturday, according to The Roanoke-Chowan News Herald.

Reginald Dwight James, 72, is in jail after he allegedly shot and killed his ex brother in law and wounded his ex wife, the newspaper reports.

James is in the Hertford County Jail on one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Hertford County deputies found 65 year old Kent Stewart Sessoms laying in the yard at 239 Newsome’s Grove Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies said Sessoms was first taken to Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital and then to Vidant Medical Center where he later died.

Beryl Sessoms James was also shot but suffered only a minor injury, the newspaper reports.

No motive was given for the shooting.