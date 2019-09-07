Pamlico Co. not offering debris pickup post-Dorian

Based on the current Hurricane Dorian assessments, Pamlico County officials say they will not be picking up storm debris.

They say please do not place storm debris in the public right-of-way unless authorized by your respective Town or a North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) official.

In the past when the storm in question has produced little to no structural damage and construction and demolition pickup wasn’t required, the county has not picked up exclusively green waste.

To get rid of green waste, you may take to the transfer station or dispose of by other approved means.

If you live in a municipality, contact municipal officials about pickup within corporate limits. DOT may be picking up debris along DOT rights- of-way.

You can contact DOT at (252) 745-3731