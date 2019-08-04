Pamlico Community College ranks #2 best community college in the US, study says

In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed data on 796 two-year institutions to identify the top community colleges in the nation, and Pamlico Community College ranks in the number two spot!

It is the first of six North Carolina schools to crack the top 10.

Pamlico Community College is the most affordable school in the top 10 and ranks within the top 15% of all schools in our study for affordability.

Tuition and fees for in-state students completing two semesters of coursework in the 2017-2018 school year were just under $1,900, compared to roughly $2,700 across the top 10 community colleges.

During the same time period, there was one faculty member for every nine students, a relatively low ratio in our study, and 69% of students graduated or transferred to four-year institution, a top-25 rate.

Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville ranked number 9.

Details on the study, including full methodology and rankings, can be found here.