Greene County Intermediate School is working to prepare another “Parade of Hope” this school year.

“The purpose of this event is for students to start the school year off strong”, said principal Jada Mumford .

As students enter the building, they want members of our community cheering our students on and offering supportive words of encouragement to help build their confidence and self-worth.

If you want to participate, you can volunteer between 7:35 am – 8:05 am on Monday.