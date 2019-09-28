Princeville man celebrates 100th birthday

A Princeville man turned 100 years old this week!

Ed Bridgers was born in 1919.

He celebrated Saturday with his family at the Rocky Mount Golden Corral.

Bridgers is a WWII Veteran, a former mayor, town commissioner and board member in Princeville.

He’s been married to his wife Carrie for 60 years and still runs his business in town.

Bridgers has got 2 children, 5 grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren, and 1 great great grand child.

Bridgers said, “This is a blessing to me, I never thought I’d live to see this day.”

He remembers Hurricane’s Floyd and Matthew well and what they did to the town of Princeville, Bridgers says he’s hoping to one day see the town come back from all the flooding.

Bridgers says he’s happy to be surrounded by family and friends on his birthday and is looking forward to many more!