Ruth Bader Ginsburg “home and doing well” after hospitalization for chills and fever

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Sunday, two days after being hospitalized for experiencing chills and fever. The 86-year-old justice received treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. “She is home and doing well.”

Ginsburg, 86, was initially brought to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday. She was then transferred to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment for a possible infection.

The Supreme Court’s public information office said Saturday that Ginsburg’s symptoms had “abated” after she received “intravenous antibiotics and fluids.”

Recently, Ginsburg missed arguments on November 13 with what the court called a stomach bug. She returned on November 18 for the court’s next public meeting.

Ginsburg has been treated for cancer twice in the past year. In August, she underwent a three-week course of radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. The tumor was treated “definitively,” according to the public information office, and there was no sign the disease had spread.

Last December, she underwent surgery for lung cancer.

“Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required,” a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said a few weeks later.