Sergeant stabbed by inmate at Bertie Correctional Institution

A Sergeant with Bertie Correctional Institution was stabbed Friday by an inmate with a homemade weapon, a “shank”.

According to North Carolina Department of Public Safety PIO Brain Haines, it happened Friday around 1:15pm.

The sergeant was a 17-year veteran employee.

The prison was put on lock down immediately.

Both the sergeant and inmate were taken to get medical attention and were both released within three hours.

Local law enforcement is investigating the situation.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety will seek charges.

