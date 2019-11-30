Shooting in Wayne Co. leaves one man dead

The Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday Morning.

According to officials, around 3:20am on Saturday, deputies were sent to the area of Camp Trailee Road and Odom Farm Circle in Dudley in reference to shots fired call.

Deputies found a man laying in a pathway on Camp Trailee Road. He had been shot and died at the scene.

That man has been identified as 17 year old Damien Donall Dancy of Dudley.

No further information is being released at this time due to the nature of the investigation.

Anyone that has information about this homicide is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Callers can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward for their tip.