Signs placed around Surf City to educate on sea turtle safety

The town of Surf City is taking steps to help protect the sea turtles.

Signs are being placed around the beaches saying what you can do to help protect sea turtles in the area.

The town said on FB, “Protecting Sea Turtles is very important to our community and environment. Thank you Mayor Doug Medlin and Jaxon Sign for donating these signs to the Town so we can help educate our residents and visitors on what they can do to help protect these beautiful creatures. We will install these signs at our highly used public beach accesses. When you see them I encourage you to take a second to read them. #protecttheseasturtles#knowledgeispower“

Mayor Doug Medlin wrote on FB, “I am happy to continue finding ways to bring education and togetherness in our community about our sea turtles. Thank you to Jaxon Signs for partnering with me to add these signs to our beaches. It’s just another small step in our teamwork that’s needed to protect our wildlife and our beach. It’s always better when we work together for our community needs. #bettertogether#surfcitystrong“