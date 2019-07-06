Suspect on the run in Bertie County

A search is in progress for a wanted man in Bertie County.

Jeffrey Harrison, a white man in his early 50s is on the run after driving away from Windsor Police, trying to hit an officer, wrecking a vehicle, and fleeing on foot.

Windsor Mayor Jimmy Hoggard told the Roanoke Chowan News-Herald that the officer was not injured.

The Mayor added that several law enforcement agencies are involved in the search, including the Bertie Sheriff’s Office and the NC Highway Patrol, who reportedly sent a helicopter, according to the newspaper.

The Bertie Co. Sheriff’s Office says Harrison should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is said to be a career criminal with numerous arrests, including felony larceny of a motor vehicle, and felony larceny of a firearm.

The Herald reports that citizens in the Elm Grove/Colerain area of Bertie County are advised to remain vigilant due to the suspect.

Deputies in Martin County were searching for Harrison on Friday, as he was wanted on the charges mentioned above.

NC Highway Patrol says the scene is still active.

Stay with WNCT as we learn more.