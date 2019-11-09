Thunberg joins thousand at climate strike in Charlotte

Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg, attends a climate rally, in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Melissa Renwick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined thousands at a youth-led strike in Charlotte Friday.

The 16-year-old made the trip to support 14-year-old Mary Ellis Stevens.

Stevens spends Fridays skipping class at her high school to raise awareness about climate change.

She sits with signs*and educates others in front of the Charlotte government center.

For weeks she sat alone but now other youth activists are joining her.

Thunberg said, “Change is coming whether you like it or not. Thank you so much for showing up today. And I am so honored to be here.”

Mary Ellis Stevens received a Blue Sky Award.

It recognizes individuals working for solutions for cleaner air and climate change.