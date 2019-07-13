Tropical Storm Barry upgrades to hurricane

(CBS News)- The edges of Hurricane Barry, a Category 1 storm, are lashing the Louisiana coast with heavy rain.
Roads are flooded and tens of thousands are without power, forcing some evacuations. The storm’s powerful winds have toppled trees and blown aluminum siding around in the coastal community of Chauvin.
Barry is expected to make landfall later Saturday morning, about 85-miles southwest of New Orleans in Morgan City.
The storm is about 55-miles southwest of Morgan City with maximum sustained winds of 65-miles per hour.
Hurricane Barry: Facts
- More than 56,000 people are without power in Louisiana.
- The powerful storm is expected to make landfall near Morgan City around 12 p.m. ET.
- Barry could bring “dangerous, life-threatening flooding” with more than 20 inches of rainfall in southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.