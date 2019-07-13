Tropical Storm Barry upgrades to hurricane

(CBS News)- The edges of Hurricane Barry, a Category 1 storm, are lashing the Louisiana coast with heavy rain.

Roads are flooded and tens of thousands are without power, forcing some evacuations. The storm’s powerful winds have toppled trees and blown aluminum siding around in the coastal community of Chauvin.

Barry is expected to make landfall later Saturday morning, about 85-miles southwest of New Orleans in Morgan City.

The storm is about 55-miles southwest of Morgan City with maximum sustained winds of 65-miles per hour.

Hurricane Barry: Facts