Two arrested after Robeson Co. authorities seize cocaine, marijuana from vehicle

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Two are in jail Saturday and facing drug charges following an investigation by Robeson County officials.

Levi Locklear, 23, of Pembroke and Amber Locklear, 28, of Lumberton were arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team and Criminal Investigations Division Friday, a release says.

Authorities noticed a vehicle parked under a tree at a store on the corner of Chicken Road and Oakgrove Church Road, the release said. Community members had also reported drug activity happening in that area.

After an investigation, authorities say they seized cocaine and marijuana from the vehicle the pair was in.

Both are now charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Both are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center. Levi Locklear is being held on a $25,000 secured bond, while Amber Locklear is held on a $10,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about drug activity in the area is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.