Two arrested and charged with DWI, child abuse in Wayne County

Two people have been arrested in Wayne County on charges of DWI and child abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to the Dollar General in Mar-Mac at 100 Genoa Crossing Sunday.

When they got there, they found Crystal Marie Icenhour and Randy Carter Pipkin, both appeared to be drunk.

While investigating, Icenhour became very irate and uncooperative by attempting to leave the scene. Icenhour attempted to unsecure herself while en route to the jail and attempted to damage and escape the patrol vehicle while at the jail. Icenhour submitted to DWI testing and was subsequently arrested for DWI.

Pipkin was a passenger in the vehicle and the owner of the vehicle. Pipkin became very irate and uncooperative as well. Pipkin attempted to pull away from deputies while being placed under arrest.

There was an infant child in the back seat of the vehicle, 3 open cans of alcoholic beverages, and 2 more unopened cases of alcoholic beverages.

The vehicle was seized due to Icenhour’s DWLR Impaired Revocation.

Both were left in the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center.