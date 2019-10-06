Two men arrested on drug charges in Nash County

Two men have been arrested on drug charges in Nash County.

On Friday, October 4, The Nash County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7229 Cedar Grove School Loop Road in Nashville in reference to the sale and distribution of crack cocaine.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of 7.5 grams of crack cocaine, assorted drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, Hydrocodone pills, Xanax pills, and approximately $8,200.00.

In addition, a search of the property found a stolen Yamaha motorcycle which was reported stolen out of Wilson County.

William Vincent Arrington was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

He was issued a $25,000.00 secured bond and a first appearance in court on Tuesday in Nashville District Court. Arrington, a convicted felon, is currently on probation in Nash County for Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Clarence Cooper was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance, Simple Possession of Schedule IV, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cooper was issued a $5,000.00 secured bond and has a first appearance in court on Tuesday in Nashville District Court.