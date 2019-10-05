Live Now
Two men wanted after several vehicle break-in’s reported in Sneads Ferry

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people involved in several vehicle break-in’s.

On October 1st, the sheriff’s office received several reports of vehicle break-in’s in the area of North Shore Golf and Country Club in Sneads Ferry.

Security footage shows two men breaking into and attempting to break into several vehicles.

One suspect is a white man with shaggy hair, slender build, wearing a t-shirt, pants, and sneakers.

The other is a white man wearing a multi-colored sleeveless shirt, hat, shorts, and flip flops.

If you know anything, call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

