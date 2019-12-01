Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Two people shot in Kinston, suspect on the loose

Featured News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-generic_1520551708093_36346551_ver1.0_640_360_1545964442241_66038838_ver1.0_1280_720_1552310995217.jpg

Kinston Police is investigating a double-shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 9:36am, 30 year old Rashad Perry and 18 year old Philo Dade-el were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to UNC Lenoir for treatment, and the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Hyman Ave. and Stadium Dr. in Kinston.

Kinston PD says they’re looking for a suspect and if have any information, you can call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV