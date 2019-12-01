Two people shot in Kinston, suspect on the loose

Kinston Police is investigating a double-shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 9:36am, 30 year old Rashad Perry and 18 year old Philo Dade-el were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to UNC Lenoir for treatment, and the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Hyman Ave. and Stadium Dr. in Kinston.

Kinston PD says they’re looking for a suspect and if have any information, you can call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.