Washington Co. woman says carpenter hasn’t finished work in home, says she hasn’t heard from him in weeks

A lady in Washington County reached out to WNCT after she says she hired someone to work on the floors at her house.

She says it’s been months and he’s still not finished and now she can’t get a hold of him.

Mary Gallop hired carpenter Norman Stocks back in February to get her floors re-done but it’s been ten months and the work isn’t finished and she says she hasn’t heard from him since Thanksgiving.

Gallop says when Stocks came in; he started saying he could do other work too, like, fixing the sheetrock, painting, and, putting in new cabinets and counters.

She says she paid him thousands and the work began.

In the beginning, he came every day, then the visits got less frequent and now, she hasn’t heard from him since before Thanksgiving.

Cecil Gibbs is Gallop’s son, he said, “As you can see, the counters are not put down, they’re just sitting here, this house has been though a lot, it survived two fires, it’s the last piece of our childhood so to see someone take advantage of the elderly like this, it’s disturbing to me.”

Gallop said, “Everything goes through my mind because I live here alone, and having the floors not finished, you can see it on my face, I worry a lot”

WNCT reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Johnny Barnes says the best thing to do is file a report so they can begin trying to help her either get her money back — or get the work done.

WNCT was also able to get up with Norman Stocks on the phone, who said the house was in worse shape than he thought and that’s why the work has been taking so long.

He also says he told Gallop he was going to be out of town, and said the work would be finished soon.