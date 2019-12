A woman has died after being hit by a car in Kinston Friday, according to NC Highway Patrol.

Officials say Maxine Smith passed away after being hit by a car on Pauls Path Road.

Anthony Hamm was driving at a high rate of speed, passed another vehicle, lost control and hit Smith on the shoulder of the road.

Hamm has been charged with misdemeanor death.

