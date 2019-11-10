Woman to send over 100,000 holiday cards to American troops

HOLLIS, N.H. (CNN/WFLA) — A woman is sending over 100,000 cards to troops overseas this holiday season.

Laura Hollis began the trend 16 years ago by enlisting her family in sending holiday greetings to troops.

Two years ago she set a goal of 5,000 cards for everyone on board an aircraft carrier. After getting triple that amount, she started the non-profit ‘Holiday Cards 4 Our Military New Hampshire Challenge’ to help with postage.

After asking students across the state to sign on, 50,000 cards were sent out last year.

This year, the challenge reached every state and so far, 30 states and Canada have sent in more than 100,000 cards.