9 Around Town: 1-25 to 1-27

Friday, January 25th, 2019

Poetry and Spoken Word

The Premier Sports Academy

4801 Reedy Branch Road

Winterville, NC

Doors open at 6:30pm; Show begins at 7pm!

*This is a monthly event – an uplifting evening of poetry and spoken word, vocal melody and dance expressions by talented Artists! Inspire.Relate.Educate

Saturday, January 26th, 2019

9th Annual Jolly Skull Beer and Wine Festival

12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Greenville Convention Center

303 SW Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC

* The festival will focus on 50+ American craft micro breweries and wineries with over 125 beers and wines being offered.

The Jolly Skull Beer and Wine Festival will also feature live music, silent auction and other fun things to do. There will only be one tasting session with two tickets options. The VIP ticket is $50 and will give you admission from 12 – 5 PM. The General Admission ticket is $35 and will give you admission from 1:30 – 5 PM. The VIP and GA ticket includes unlimited sampling of all products offered and a tasting glass but ONLY the VIP ticket includes a special limited edition full size collectors glass that features the Jolly Skull and Bravo Alpha logos in color (available until the end of the VIP session). There will only be 500 VIP and 3000 total tickets sold. This event will sell out so ensure you get your tickets as soon as they go on sale. Ticket sales will start at 8 AM on Saturday, 20 October 2018. There will be

NO designated Driver tickets available for this event–this was a tough decision, but we have had too many issues in the past that open us up for liability. We will be working with several ride-sharing and taxi companies to make sure you get to and from the event safely. All proceeds go to benefit the Bravo Alpha Foundation and we hope that you can join us for this exciting event! You can find more information by visiting the

event webpage on BravoAlpha.org.

Sunday, January 27th, 2019

North Carolina Opera Presents: Carmen

2:00 P.M.

Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts

2 E. South St.

Raleigh, NC

Price: $23.46 Can be purchased on TicketMaster