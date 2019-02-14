9 Around Town 2-15 to 2-17

Friday, February 15th, 2019
Pitt County Arts Council Hosts: Free Salsa Dancing
7 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Emerge Gallery and Art Center
404 Evans Street
*No experience needed
Contact: 252-551-6947
www.emergegallery.com
Saturday, February 16th, 2019
Comedy Pitt Showcase
9 p.m.
Pitt Street Brewing Company
630 S Pitt St
Greenville, NC 27834
*Enjoy a night out with several local stand-up comedians perform. The evening’s headliner is comedian Alex Garrettson.
Tickets are $10 at the door
Sunday, February 17th, 2019
The 9th Annual Heat to Defeat ALS: Chili Cook-Off
4 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Christy’s Euro Pub
301 S Jarvis St
Greenville, NC 27858
*Tasting Fee: $8
Competitor Fee: $15
*Proceeds donated to NC Chapter of the ALS Association