9 Around Town 2-15 to 2-17

Friday, February 15th, 2019

Pitt County Arts Council Hosts: Free Salsa Dancing

7 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Emerge Gallery and Art Center

404 Evans Street

*No experience needed

Contact: 252-551-6947

www.emergegallery.com

Saturday, February 16th, 2019

Comedy Pitt Showcase

9 p.m.

Pitt Street Brewing Company

630 S Pitt St

Greenville, NC 27834

*Enjoy a night out with several local stand-up comedians perform. The evening’s headliner is comedian Alex Garrettson.

Tickets are $10 at the door

Sunday, February 17th, 2019

The 9th Annual Heat to Defeat ALS: Chili Cook-Off

4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Christy’s Euro Pub

301 S Jarvis St

Greenville, NC 27858

*Tasting Fee: $8

Competitor Fee: $15

*Proceeds donated to NC Chapter of the ALS Association

