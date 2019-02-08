9 Around Town 2-8 to 2-10

Friday, Feb. 8th, 2019

Pactolus Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Supper

4:00 p.m.

Pactolus Volunteer Fire Department

5858 US 264 East

Greenville, N.C.

*The Pactolus Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will be having an all you can eat Pancake Supper at their main station.

The dinner will start at 4 p.m. and cost $7 with all proceeds going to support the department in it’s efforts to serve the community.

The supper will include pancakes and sausage.

*Between Greenville and Washington on US 264

Please feel free to contact organizers at 252-752-7162 if you have any questions or are interested in volunteering!

Saturday, Feb. 9th 2019

Brushes Against Brain Cancer: Mother/Daughter Edition

10:30 am – 12:30 pm

The Biscuit and The Bean Cafe

168 Beacon Drive

Winterville, N.C.

*Spend a memorable morning with your daughter painting a Valentine-themed canvas under the direction of Erin Barham of Erin’s Palette of Life.

The $40 ticket price/couple includes two 16 x20 canvases painted by each of you, brunch by The Biscuit & the Bean Cafe and a special photo session with you and your daughter.

Each additional daughter is $10.

Proceeds from this event will go to Rally for Ally to fund research for Pediatric Brain Cancer.

There are only 10 spots available for this special Valentine event, so don’t wait to get your tickets.

Sunday, Feb. 10th. 2019

Greenville Chinese New Year Celebration

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

ECU New Student Center

909 Lawrence St.

Greenville, N.C.

*FREE event- 2019 Greenville Chinese School will be held at the new ECU student center. The event is free to the public including games, cultural activities, and a stage show starting at 3 PM. Guests could stay for a buffet dinner at the West End dining hall with a full price paid at the entrance.

*Contact Info:

Xiaoming Zeng

Greenville Chinese School

xiaomingzeng@gmail.com

2524142649