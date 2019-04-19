9 Around Town: April 19-21

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.

Friday, April 19th, 2019

Free Fishing Holiday – Good Friday

River Park North

1000 Mumford Rd

Greenville, NC

Enjoy FREE fishing at River Park North

* North Carolina state fishing licenses are required for anglers 16 and older, unless noted otherwise. Friday, April 19, Good Friday, 7:00 AM-7:00 PM No fishing license required Fee: Free.

*For additional information, please call (252) 329-4560.

Saturday, April 20th, 2019

2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Longstraw Farms

3977 Jolly Road

Ayden, NC

10:00 am

*Easter Egg Hunt by age groups as follows (prizes and the content of the Easter eggs will be age appropriate for each group): Under 2 at 10:00am 8 & up at 10:30am 2 – 3 years old at 11:00am 6 – 7 years old at 11:30am 4 – 5 years and old 12:00pm Professional photography by Emma’s Smile Photography with the Easter Bunny from 10:00 – 12:00. You may have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny at any time during this time frame regardless of your egg hunt time. 1 digital image will be provided per ticketed child. Additional images will be available for an additional charge on the day of the event. Simply Natural Creamery on site from 10:00 – 12:30.

*Single tickets are $18/each and include the Easter Egg hunt, prizes for each age group, and 1 digital image with the Easter Bunny.

**Adult tickets are not required. A ticket is required for each child attending the event.

***Children too young (6 months or younger) to participate in the egg hunt are free of charge and may purchase only a picture with the Easter Bunny for $10.

For more information contact 252-531-7949.

Sunday, April 21st, 2019

Happy Easter everyone!