9 Around Town: April 26-28

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.

Friday, April 26th, 2019

Sip, Savor, & Create: Bookmaking

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Emerge Gallery and Art Center

404 Evans St

Greenville, NC

*Make plans to join us for Emerge’s adult workshop series that uses artistic fun as a great excuse to have a night out! Grab your friends and join us for a wonderful art project while enjoying a glass of wine! No experience is necessary, but a willingness to have fun is!



All supplies are included. Please feel free to bring a beverage of your choice. Only beer and wine allowed.



*Must be 21 or over to register.

Saturday, April 27th, 2019

Market On Main 2019

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

May Museum

3802 South Main Street

Farmville, NC

*The Second Annual Market On Main is back during the Dogwood Festival this year! There will be several local artists, with handmade items, wonderful fresh foods, coffees, and yummy treats. Chris Lew, a blacksmith will be back for live demos as well as some of talented weavers from last year!!! There will be a few surprises too ( maybe even a baby goat and definitely some chickens).

Sunday, April 28th, 2019

Wake Technical Community College vs. Pitt Community College

Baseball Game

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

1986 Pitt Tech Rd

Winterville, NC