9 Around Town: April 5-April 7

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.

Friday, April 5th, 2019

CATS -The Musical

7:00 pm

White Oak High School

1001 Piney Green Road

Jacksonville, NC

*White Oak High School in Jacksonville proudly presents the musical CATS. The musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. Filled with lively music, exciting dance numbers, and colorful costumes and sets, this is a performance not to be missed.

Price: $10 at the door

Contact Info: Melissa Farney//White Oak High School

melissa.farney@onslow.k12.nc.us

910-455-1541

Saturday, April 6th, 2019

DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL 2019

12:00 p.m.

Dorothea Dix Park

101 Blair Dr.

Raleigh, NC

*Dreamville Music Festival is excited to announce that the inaugural Dreamville Festival. Fans who purchased tickets for the previous event date of September 15 will have the option to keep their existing tickets which will be honored for the new date or to request a full refund by October 5th, 2018. If tickets were purchased through a verified festival street team member or outlet, to request a refund please contact streetteam@scoremoreshows.com If attendees have questions about this refund process or need support with a specific refund issue, they are instructed to contact Ticketfly/Eventbrite at customersupport@ticketfly.com or the festival directly at info@dreamvillefest.com.

Sunday, April 7th, 2019

Golden East Crossing Mall – 4/7 Bunny Cares

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Golden East Crossing Mall

1100 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

Rocky Mount, NC

*People within every spectrum of special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session, to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit with the Easter Bunny during dedicated hours. Please reserve your complimentary ticket on Eventbrite – ONE TICKET per group/family, please. Families are encouraged to arrive at any time during their scheduled 15-minute time period. Upon arrival, one of the bunny’s helpers will provide you with a number so that your family does not have to stand in line until they are ready for you. Visits with the Easter Bunny are free. Photo packages that capture holiday memories will be available for purchase at the event. Visit the center’s website for additional information.