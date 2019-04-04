9 Around Town: April 5-April 7

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.
Friday, April 5th, 2019
CATS -The Musical
7:00 pm
White Oak High School
1001 Piney Green Road
Jacksonville, NC
*White Oak High School in Jacksonville proudly presents the musical CATS. The musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. Filled with lively music, exciting dance numbers, and colorful costumes and sets, this is a performance not to be missed.
Price: $10 at the door
Contact Info: Melissa Farney//White Oak High School
melissa.farney@onslow.k12.nc.us
Saturday, April 6th, 2019
DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL 2019
12:00 p.m.
Dorothea Dix Park
101 Blair Dr.
Raleigh, NC
*Dreamville Music Festival is excited to announce that the inaugural Dreamville Festival. Fans who purchased tickets for the previous event date of September 15 will have the option to keep their existing tickets which will be honored for the new date or to request a full refund by October 5th, 2018. If tickets were purchased through a verified festival street team member or outlet, to request a refund please contact streetteam@scoremoreshows.com If attendees have questions about this refund process or need support with a specific refund issue, they are instructed to contact Ticketfly/Eventbrite at customersupport@ticketfly.com or the festival directly at info@dreamvillefest.com.
Sunday, April 7th, 2019
Golden East Crossing Mall – 4/7 Bunny Cares
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Golden East Crossing Mall
1100 N. Wesleyan Blvd.
Rocky Mount, NC
*People within every spectrum of special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session, to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit with the Easter Bunny during dedicated hours. Please reserve your complimentary ticket on Eventbrite – ONE TICKET per group/family, please. Families are encouraged to arrive at any time during their scheduled 15-minute time period. Upon arrival, one of the bunny’s helpers will provide you with a number so that your family does not have to stand in line until they are ready for you. Visits with the Easter Bunny are free. Photo packages that capture holiday memories will be available for purchase at the event. Visit the center’s website for additional information.