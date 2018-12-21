9 Around Town: Dec. 21-23

Friday, December 21

Holiday Cookie Workshop for Kids

2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Gwendy’s Goodies LLC

514 SR Second Street

Ayden, N.C.

*Each participant will take home six cookies. 

Gift Wrapping for Operation Santa Claus

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

500 S Greene Street

Greenville, N.C.

*All donations will go towards gifts for kids through Pitt County’s Operation Santa Claus.

Tacky Christmas Sweater Party

7 p.m.- 10 p.m.

The Wine Crate

132 East Water Street

Washington, N.C.

*Purchase tickets on www.eventbrite.com

Saturday, December 22

Lit and Paint: Christmas Edition

8:30 p.m.- 11:30 p.m.

Holiday Inn

203 Greenville Blvd.

Greenville, N.C. 

*Purchase tickets on www.eventbrite.com

