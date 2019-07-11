9 Around Town: July 12-14

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.

Friday, July 12th, 2019

Lawn Chair Theatre: Hotel Transylvania 3

8:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences

270 Gay St Rocky Mount, NC

*FREE – Lawn Chair Theatre continues with a viewing of Hotel Transylvania 3. The movie is free and begins at 8:30 p.m. Bring your blanket or lawn chair!

Saturday, July 13th, 2019

Forts and Hideouts

10:00 am – 11:30 am

River Park North

1000 Mumford Rd Greenville, NC

* Ages: 7 & up Children learn through unstructured and authentic play in nature. Staff will provide the opportunity for children to practice the art and science of fort building in a safe and supervised manner. The fee is per child. Insect repellent highly recommended. Parents should plan to stay and enjoy the fun too! 153012.01 Saturday, July 13 10:00 AM-11:30 AM Fee: $5; Discounted Greenville Resident: $3. For additional information, please call (252) 329-4560.

Sunday, July 14th, 2019

Sunday in the Park – The Monitors

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Town Common

105 E. 1st St Greenville, NC