9 Around Town: July 19-21

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.

Friday, July 19th, 2019

Summer Night Lights

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Stithe-Talbert Park

729 Pennsylvania Ave Rocky Mount, NC

* Summer Night Lights is a free, block-party style event that includes games, inflatables, a live DJ, arts and crafts and more. The first 200 guests will receive a free hot dog, chips and a drink. Summer Night Lights takes place at various parks throughout the city each Friday until Aug. 9.

Saturday, July 20th, 2019

DownEast Music Festival 2019

4:00 pm- 9:00 pm

Rocky Mount Municipal Complex

600 Independence Drive Rocky Mount, NC

Fun music festival with indoor and outdoor entertainment. The DownEast Music Festival will showcase a unique blend of music from local, regional and national recording artists.All artists will be performing live with live bands

Sunday, July 21st, 2019

Brushes and Brews- Sea Turtles

3:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Uptown Brewing Company

418 Evans Street Greenville, NC

*It’s FUN art, not FINE Art!! IT’S FINALLY SUMMER! And man did this heat hit quick!!! On July 21st at 3 PM at Uptown Brewing Company, come in out of the heat for a cold beer and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You’ll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back again. We also host private parties for every occasion. From birthday and bachelorette parties to corporate events and team building, we’ll help you celebrate your creativity! It can’t be Brushes and BREWS without the BREW!! So your first beer is included with your purchase! Look for future classes on Sundays! *Please note that you must be 21 years of age or older to be eligible for the included alcoholic drink.