9 Around Town: June 21-23

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.

Friday, June 21st, 2019

Marine Chevy Freedom Fight III

6:00 PM- 10:00 PM

Northside High School

365 S. Commons Drive

Jacksonville, NC

*Jacksonville’s can’t miss boxing event of the year is almost here! Marine Chevy Freedom Fight III Boxing event is bound to bring you the must-see event of the year, while also allowing you to witness the area’s best local talents! Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission is excited to be partnering with the All-Marine Alumni Boxing team to host this USA Boxing, Inc sanctioned event. Please visit www.playjosc.com for more information about the area’s biggest boxing event of the year.

Contact Info

Saturday, June 22nd, 2019

Pie Workshop

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Gwendy’s Goodies LLC

514 SR Second Street

Ayden, NC 28513

*Come try your hand at making a pie. You will have hands on instruction to make one whole pie. Enjoy the experince of learning something new, and hanging out with friends. Invite your friends for a unique and educational cooking event. PRICE: $35

Sunday, June 23rd, 2019

Learn to SUP/Learn to Kayak

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Inner Banks Outfitters

1050 East Main Street

Washington, NC

*Presented by Greenville Adventure Social Club and Inner Banks Outfitters

Beginners and experienced paddlers welcome!

Come out for a fun day on the waterfront in scenic downtown Washington, where the team at Inner Banks Outfitters will set us up with a 4-hour kayak or stand-up paddleboard rental, including a 30 minute lesson for those who are new to the sport or want to advance their skills. After our time on the water, we’ll head next door to Backwater Jack’s for lunch and drinks.

The 4-hour rental will be $25 per person for single SUPs and kayaks, and $40 for tandem 2-person kayaks. The lesson is included in the price for those who choose to participate. You’re also welcome to come out and join if you already have your own kayak or SUP! PRICE: $25-$40