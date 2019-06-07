9 Around Town: June 7-June 8

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.
Friday, June 7th, 2019
Funny 1st Friday’s
9pm- 11pm
Barley Wine Cafe
720 Court Street
Jacksonville, N.C.
*Hosted by DJ Wag with Headliner Dante Holt, featuring Artsy and Big Ant. Tickets can be purchased at the door!
Saturday, June 8th, 2019
2019 Summer Crush Beer Festival
2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Raleigh Beer Garden
614 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC
*The Summer Crush Beer Festival is here! We have a HUGE line-up of local/regional and national breweries offering some tasty samples from 2pm-6pm, alongside of live music throughout the day. Must be 21+ to attend the event.