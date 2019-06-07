9 Around Town: June 7-June 8

Features

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina. 

Friday, June 7th, 2019

Funny 1st Friday’s 

9pm- 11pm

Barley Wine Cafe

720 Court Street

Jacksonville, N.C.

*Hosted by DJ Wag with Headliner Dante Holt, featuring Artsy and Big Ant. Tickets can be purchased at the door!

Saturday, June 8th, 2019

2019 Summer Crush Beer Festival

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Raleigh Beer Garden

614 Glenwood Ave

Raleigh, NC

*The Summer Crush Beer Festival is here! We have a HUGE line-up of local/regional and national breweries offering some tasty samples from 2pm-6pm, alongside of live music throughout the day. Must be 21+ to attend the event.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV