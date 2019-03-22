9 Around Town: March 22-24

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.
Friday, March 22nd, 2019
UniverSOUL Circus
10:30 am- 7:00 pm
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
- Shows offered at different times
- Can buy tickets online through Ticket Master
- Ticket pricing varies from $19 – $115 depending on the day and area of seat
- In business since 1994
- Seen by over 25 million people
- Over 14,000 shows have been performed
- 25 years of fun
Saturday, March 23rd, 2019
Kidsfest – hosted by: Martin / Pitt Partnership for Children
10:00 am- 2:00 pm
Greenville Convention Center
Free Event
- Fun interactive environment
- For parents, caregivers, and kids
- Games, Music, Art, Face Painting, Puppet Show
- Interactive literacy exhibit
- Hands-on interactive activities from many local organizations
Sunday, March 24th, 2019
Piratethon – Dance Marathon
2:00 pm- 8:00 pm
at ECU’s New Student Center, Ballrooms A & B
- Dance Marathon that is building hope for the kids in our community who need it most
- Event raises money for the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant
- It is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital
- Food, games, photobooth, special performances, etc
- All donations go to the children’s hospital
- Celebration of Miracles
- Miracle kids from our local hospital come tell their stories