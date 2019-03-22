9 Around Town: March 22-24

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina. 

Friday, March 22nd, 2019

UniverSOUL Circus 

10:30 am- 7:00 pm

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Raleigh, NC

  • Shows offered at different times
  • Can buy tickets online through Ticket Master 
  • Ticket pricing varies from $19 $115 depending on the day and area of seat 
  • In business since 1994
  • Seen by over 25 million people
  • Over 14,000 shows have been performed
  • 25 years of fun

Saturday, March 23rd, 2019

Kidsfest hosted by: Martin /  Pitt Partnership for Children 

10:00 am- 2:00 pm

Greenville Convention Center

Free Event

  • Fun interactive environment
  • For parents, caregivers, and kids 
  • Games, Music, Art, Face Painting, Puppet Show
  • Interactive literacy exhibit
  • Hands-on interactive activities from many local organizations 

Sunday, March 24th, 2019

Piratethon Dance Marathon

2:00 pm- 8:00 pm

at ECU’s New Student Center, Ballrooms A & B

  • Dance Marathon that is building hope for the kids in our community who need it most
  • Event raises money for the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant
  • It is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital
  • Food, games, photobooth, special performances, etc
  • All donations go to the children’s hospital
  • Celebration of Miracles
  • Miracle kids from our local hospital come tell their stories 

