9 Around Town: March 30-March 31

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.

Saturday, March 30th, 2019

G-3ektacular Comic Book and Toy Show

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

American Legion

403 Saint Andrews Drive

Greenville, NC

*Pitt County’s annual Friendly, Neighborhood Comic Book and Toy Show features a fantastic line-up of comic book and toy vendors, special guests, artists, and a raffle benefitting the Hero Initiative (financial and medical aid for comic book creators).

Young Ladies Empowerment Series | Women, Teens & Tween

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Rocky Mount Event Center

285 N E MAIN STREET, ROCKY MOUNT, N. C. 27801

Price: Tickets are $20-$25 at the door

*GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! TYSON MULTIMEDIA INC. PRESENTS 4th ANNUAL YOUNG LADIES EMPOWERMENT SERIES CONFERENCE FOR WOMEN, TEENS, AND PRE-TEEN GIRLS THEME: BOSS UP LOVE YOURSELF.

*Parking will be free for the guests the day of the event. All guests need to park in the back and your ticket will access you to the event. As a condition of your attendance at the Young Ladies Empowerment Series Conference, you grant, Tyson Multimedia Inc., it’s licensees, successors, and assigns the right to photograph and film you and use your likeness in the production, distribution, promotion, publicity and advertising of this event in any and all media. No compensation will be paid for such use. With ticket purchase you agree to receive communications from Tyson Multimedia Inc. Please note that all sales are final. CALL FOR GROUP RATES! TICKETS & INFO: 252-481-4884 WWW.TYSONMULTIMEDIA.COM

Sunday, March 31st, 2019

Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina Host’s Annual Run for the Ribbons

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Village Pointe Market

620 Red Banks Rd

Greenville, NC

Registration is closed but the 5-K U-S-A-T-F certified course through the beautiful Lynndale Subdivision is free to still participate. One mile walk includes an event t-shirt.

Contact Info: Lynn Pischke

Cancer Services of Eastern NC

cancerservicesofeasternc@gmail.com