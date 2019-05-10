9 Around Town: May 11-12

Features

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina. 

Saturday, May 11th, 2019

Mother Daughter Tea Party

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Gwendy’s Goodies LLC

514 SR Second Street

Ayden, NC

*Dress in your Tea dresses, your big floppy hats and your best gloves. Enjoy a spread of tea cakes, little scones, bite sized cookies and of course tea! We will have some games, crafts and other things for you to do if you so choose or you can just enjoy the spread and tea. Bring your daughters and enjoy this fun time of tea and bonding.

*Tickets are $15

Sunday, May 12th, 2019

FREE EVENT:Take Mom Kayaking Day

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

River Park North

1000 Mumford Rd

Greenville, NC

*Take Mom Kayaking Day at River Park North; Ages: 5 & up (with adult) Enjoy exploring the large pond with Mom using kayaks, and get a chance to experience nature from new perspectives. Boats have limited seating capacity, usage times will vary depending on participation. Age restrictions apply to boats. For additional information please call (252) 329-4560

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV