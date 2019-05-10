9 Around Town: May 11-12

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.
Saturday, May 11th, 2019
Mother Daughter Tea Party
2:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Gwendy’s Goodies LLC
514 SR Second Street
Ayden, NC
*Dress in your Tea dresses, your big floppy hats and your best gloves. Enjoy a spread of tea cakes, little scones, bite sized cookies and of course tea! We will have some games, crafts and other things for you to do if you so choose or you can just enjoy the spread and tea. Bring your daughters and enjoy this fun time of tea and bonding.
*Tickets are $15
Sunday, May 12th, 2019
FREE EVENT:Take Mom Kayaking Day
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
River Park North
1000 Mumford Rd
Greenville, NC
*Take Mom Kayaking Day at River Park North; Ages: 5 & up (with adult) Enjoy exploring the large pond with Mom using kayaks, and get a chance to experience nature from new perspectives. Boats have limited seating capacity, usage times will vary depending on participation. Age restrictions apply to boats. For additional information please call (252) 329-4560