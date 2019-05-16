9 Around Town: May 17-18

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.

Friday, May 17th, 2019

4th Annual “Kings of Q” BBQ Cook-Off & Festival

4:00 pm

Town of Ayden

*Bring the entire family and enjoy artists, rides, vendors, crafts, beer garden, self-guided tour of the BBQ Village, BBQ cook-off competition, live music on Friday with the Hip Pocket Band and Saturday music with Bryan Mayer.

Movie in the Park

7:00 pm

Greenville Town Common

*FREE

*Bring your blankets and chairs along with your entire family as you enjoy watching the Movie under the Stars. The movies are free and rated PG13.

Saturday, May 18th, 2019

Bath Fest

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Bonner’s Point in Historic Bath

200 Front St.

Bath, NC

*FREE

*Historic Bath will resound with Music From Our Shores during Bath Fest on May 18th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Musical groups from traditional to modern will entertain as well as illustrate the transition of musical styles through the years. Arts meets history with art and craft vendors selling their original works, student art show and food by local civic groups. For more information go to www.bathfest.com Instagram @bathfestnc Bath Fest on Facebook or call (252) 923 3971`

Kids River Fest 2019

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

River Park North

1000 Mumford Rd

Greenville, NC

*Sound Rivers invites your family to explore River Park North at our fifth annual Kids’ River Fest in Greenville, on Saturday May 18th. Kids River Fest will be hosted from 10 am to 2pm.



*This event is free and open to the public. Kids’ River Fest encourages families to spend their Saturday outside in an active and educational way. The event includes hands on activities as well as shows and musical performances.