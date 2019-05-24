9 Around Town: May 24-26

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.

Friday, May 24th, 2019

Poetry & Spoken Word

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

The Premier Sports Academy

4801 Reedy Branch Road

Winterville, NC

*This is a monthly event – an uplifting evening of poetry and spoken word, vocal melody and dance expressions by talented Artists! Inspire.Relate.Educate Doors open at 6:30pm; Show begins at 7pm! At Door: $20 Vendor Space: $45 (1 table and 1 chair) For vendor space or more information email: roseyresults@gmail.com

Saturday, May 25th. 2019

Spirits of NC–Tasting Festival

12:00 pm- 4:00 pm

Raleigh Beer Garden

614 Glenwood Ave

Raleigh, NC

*The Spirits of NC Festival is the premier tasting event for Spirits curated in North Carolina! We will have 40+ different distillers from all over North Carolina showcasing their finest spirits in tastings & cocktails, great food, raffle prizes and of course, live music!

All proceeds will benefit the Distillers Association of North Carolina

Sunday, May 26th, 2019

Crunk Witch // August is Ours // Voltage Divider

8:00 pm

Trollingwood Taproom and Brewery

707 Dickinson Ave

Greenville, NC

*Price: $6.00 to $8.00

Trollingwood Taproom & Brewery presents: ***CRUNK WITCH: BEAST COAST TOUR*** May 26th | $6 | 8pm doors 10:45 – Crunk Witch (from Maine) 10:00 – August.