9 Around Town: May 24-26

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.
Friday, May 24th, 2019
Poetry & Spoken Word
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The Premier Sports Academy
4801 Reedy Branch Road
Winterville, NC
*This is a monthly event – an uplifting evening of poetry and spoken word, vocal melody and dance expressions by talented Artists! Inspire.Relate.Educate Doors open at 6:30pm; Show begins at 7pm! At Door: $20 Vendor Space: $45 (1 table and 1 chair) For vendor space or more information email: roseyresults@gmail.com
Saturday, May 25th. 2019
Spirits of NC–Tasting Festival
12:00 pm- 4:00 pm
Raleigh Beer Garden
614 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC
*The Spirits of NC Festival is the premier tasting event for Spirits curated in North Carolina! We will have 40+ different distillers from all over North Carolina showcasing their finest spirits in tastings & cocktails, great food, raffle prizes and of course, live music!
All proceeds will benefit the Distillers Association of North Carolina
Sunday, May 26th, 2019
Crunk Witch // August is Ours // Voltage Divider
8:00 pm
Trollingwood Taproom and Brewery
707 Dickinson Ave
Greenville, NC
*Price: $6.00 to $8.00
Trollingwood Taproom & Brewery presents: ***CRUNK WITCH: BEAST COAST TOUR*** May 26th | $6 | 8pm doors 10:45 – Crunk Witch (from Maine) 10:00 – August.