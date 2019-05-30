9 Around Town: May 31-June 2

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.

Friday, May 31st, 2019

Lip Sync Challenge

7:00 pm

Eppes Recreation Center

400 Nash Street

Greenville, NC

*FREE

*Ages: 16 & up The Lip Sync Challenge will be a fun and entertaining event for people to let loose and have a good time. Participants will have the opportunity to live out their dreams and perform their favorite songs on stage. Participants will have the option to perform solo or as a group. City departments, organizations, and businesses are greatly encouraged to register a group.

Saturday, June 1st, 2019

National Trails Day

8:00 am – 10:00 am

River Park North

1000 Mumford Rd

Greenville, NC

*FREE

*National Trails Day at River Park North; All Ages Come for an hour, or two, and help maintain the trails at River Park North. Projects include removing debris, trash, and invasive plants throughout the park. Volunteers working for at least an hour will receive a free pass for a 30 minute pedal boat rental or free admission to the nature center. Bring gloves, water, and long pants. For additional information please call (252) 329-4560.

Sunday, June 2nd, 2019

Reggae Sunday w/ DJ Natural Nate

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Trollingwood Taproom and Brewery

707 Dickinson Ave

Greenville, NC

*Every other Sunday in May & June the Trollingwood Taproom and Brewery is the place to be! Catch the sound system vibration of Roots and Culture either on the patio or inside depending on mother nature..it’s a One Love vibe with your local East Carolina Reggae DJ Natural Nate taking you to the islands and back again with new and old classic cuts.