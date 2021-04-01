ACC Cleaning and Restoration joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

ACC Cleaning and Restoration is a locally owned company,  their mission is to exceed our client’s expectations and provide fair and honest pricing, quality service, innovative technology and unprecedented customer service. They set the highest standards to ensure that we provide the highest level of service. We always deliver the solutions you need for your restoration and cleaning challenges.

ACC Restoration offers 24-hour Emergency Response service so that we can always be where you need us when you need us.

