Facebook Premiere Event

Presented by

Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12 noon



Facebook Premiere (Live Video Stream)

Open to the public



Please join us for the Chamber’s Annual Membership Celebration, “A Year of Resilience,” on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. This year’s celebration will be held virtually, via a Facebook Premiere live video stream. The Annual Membership Celebration provides an inside look at the Chamber’s accomplishments over the past year, our vision for the future, and recognizes the 2020 Citizen of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, and Young Professional of the Year.



Meal Options and VIP Gift Box

We have planned an engaging way for our members to celebrate the event by partnering with four member restaurants (Chico’s Mexican Restaurant, Famiglia, The Seahorse Family Restaurant, and Wasabi 88) to provide meals for those who purchase tickets. Meals will be chosen at the meal options are purchased through this registration and will be picked up by the purchaser at the restaurant of your choosing on March 30 between 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Along with your meal, we will also provide a VIP gift box with adult beverages of your choice, desserts, an event program, and a gift item from the Chamber.



The deadline to register and receive a meal is Monday, March 22, by 5:00 p.m.



VIP Gift Box Pickup: Monday, March 29 at the Chamber between 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The VIP gift box includes your choice of two (2) beers or (1) individual bottle of wine or prosecco and dessert. You will select your beverage choice on the registration page.



Facebook Premier Video: Tuesday, March 30 at 11:00 a.m.



Meal Pickup: Tuesday, March 30 between 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.



Member Price: $80/Ticket (Feeds 2-4)



Scroll down and click on the “Register for this event” button to select and purchase your meal option.



Silver Sponsor



Bronze Sponsors

Closing Remarks Sponsor

Awards Sponsor