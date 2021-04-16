Behavior Consultation & Psychological Services joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

Chamber News
Behavior Consultation & Psychological Services has been providing behavioral health services in Greenville and across North Carolina for over 10 years. Specializing in ABA therapy for autism, our practice provides both clinic-based and home-based therapy to support individuals with autism and their families. Our practice has four clinic locations including Greenville, NC, Clemmons, NC, Boone, NC and Wilmington NC. Additional services include comprehensive psychological assessment, behavior support planning and public school consultation in partnership with 20 school systems across NC.

