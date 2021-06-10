Chickie Nails joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Coronavirus
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Business
Offbeat and Unique
Traffic
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Military
Pass or Fail
Video
WNCT mobile apps
Top Stories
Two people test positive for COVID-19 on first post-pandemic cruise from North America
Suspect arrested after 2 knocked off bridge, killed in Wilkesboro hit-and-run facing new charges
Video
NC bill that bans Down syndrome abortions faces likely veto from Gov. Cooper
Video
Wake County deputy shot with AK-47 is ‘doing better,’ sheriff says
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Jerry’s Weather School/Weather Kids
Historic North Carolina Hurricanes
What’s Up Weather With Jordyn Jenna
Zooming Around With Zoe
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Chase for the Championship
Down East Wood Ducks
Carolina Panthers
ACC Football
ACC Basketball
Charlotte Hornets
Carolina Hurricanes/NHL
NFL
Golf
Japan 2020
Indy 500
Big Race – Daytona
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Masters Report
Features
WNCT Podcast Network
Online Originals
Greenville’s Remarkable Women for 2021
The Coastal Report
Reporter’s Notebook
Black History Month
Honoring the Graduates 2021
Destination Vacation
Feel Good Friday
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Veterans Voices
Yes, We’re Open
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Chamber News
Contests
On Your Side
Stop Summer Hunger
School Watch
People and Places
Consumer Watch
Buy Local
Money Matters
Calendar
Health Watch
Southern Stars
CW
Livestream
WNCT Now
The Download
Station Info
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Job Alert
Search
Search
Search
Chickie Nails joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce
Chamber News
Posted:
Jun 10, 2021 / 11:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2021 / 11:22 PM EDT
We have nail wraps, nail dips, chrome pens, cuticle oil, gel polish pens, etc.
LKQD Outstream
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Gov. Cooper announces $1M cash lotteries to boost NC’s vaccination rates
Video
Firefighter killed in wreck while responding to call
You should change your passwords as 8.5 billion of them have been leaked online
Video
Livestream
WNCT-TV