Children’s Health Services, P.A. joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

The Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize one of its newest members.

As pediatricians, our mission is to provide comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare for babies, toddlers, children and adolescents to build a future generation of healthy, happy kids. Our goal is to put our patients’ needs first and parents’ concerns at ease by providing specialized attention and complete medical treatment for all childhood illnesses and conditions, while educating parents about child development, chronic diseases, proper nutrition, and the need for ongoing maintenance of healthy habits throughout their growth. We hope to be a comforting source of professional knowledge and to provide the highest quality healthcare for your little ones, as you navigate the amazing, and sometimes overwhelming, journey of parenthood!