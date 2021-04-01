Computer Peripherals Unlimited joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

Computer Peripherals Unlimited (CPU) has proudly served Eastern North Carolina with a combined staff experience of over 100 years and cutting edge technology. Computer Peripherals Unlimited provides solutions from simple PC repair and sales to Certified Cisco WAN, LAN, and Phone Solutions.

We offer Managed Solutions and Offsite data backup for our clients that want a pro-active, not reactive solution for their networks. Our Cutting edge solutions allow us to monitor and maintain a secure and reliable network, while giving our customers peace of mind knowing their data is secure with us.

Business Service Agreement customers get the best service possible. Since all business needs are different, Computer Peripherals offers customizable service contracts for customers looking to take a pro-active approach to their I.T. needs and get their service and support costs under control. We currently offer Blocked Hours, Monthly Maintenance, Pro-Active, and a customizable Advanced contract types are available.