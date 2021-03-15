EXIT Home Town Realty joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

The Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize one of its newest members.

Please join us in welcoming 𝗘𝗫𝗜𝗧 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝘆 as a NEW member of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. EXIT Home Town Realty is a full-service real estate group. They specialize in both buying and selling homes! They are known for our extensive market knowledge and unmatched devotion to clients. They have two convenient locations, Greenville, and Goldsboro. For more information, please visit: Greenville – https://bit.ly/3dM7293 or Goldsboro – https://bit.ly/37MGroF