The Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize one of its newest members.

LegalShield, founded in 1972, has been in the legal business for 46 years making it one of the oldest and most experienced legal plans in the United States. LegalShield shields over 4.6 million lives from legal and identity theft issues and over 40,000 businesses who provide these benefits to their employees, making it truly the nation’s largest group legal and IDT plan provider.