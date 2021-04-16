Friday Health Plans joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday’s consumer-centric approach. The company is headquartered in Denver, with its core operations and customer service center in Alamosa, Colorado. They will be coming soon to Greenville, North Carolina.