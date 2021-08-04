Home Inspection Professionals joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

Home Inspection Professionals – H.I.P. is committed to providing the highest quality services at the best value. Your home is your most valuable asset and you want to protect it. You can depend on our licensed professional inspectors to arrive on time, explain the process, provide a comprehensive inspection and detailed report summary. That is our service guarantee you can depend on. Home Inspection Professionals – H.I.P. offers residential & commercial inspections, new construction, pre-listing inspections, termite and septic inspections, sewer scope, water, mold, and radon inspections. We are also an approved 203k Loan Consultant.

All-in-One Inspection Service for all your home inspection service needs.