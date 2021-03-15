La Flecha Film Co. joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

The Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize one of its newest members.

La Flecha Film Co. is a visual storytelling agency. We work with different brands, non-profits, and individuals to help capture and share their unique stories with an audience. We specialize in video production, photography, and the written narrative. As a business, we hope to continue growing towards a vision of creating a full-service production studio in Eastern North Carolina. We hope to expand and meet the market needs of professional video production and photography as Eastern North Carolina continues to share its unique story of success with the world.